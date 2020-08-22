Spectrum (SPT) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $16,018.93 and $3,545.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00517375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000815 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000476 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

