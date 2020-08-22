Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 2,960,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,744. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 786,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

