Ssab Ab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ssab Ab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,912,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 2,704,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF remained flat at $$2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ssab has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.
Ssab Company Profile
