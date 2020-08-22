Ssab Ab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ssab Ab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,912,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 2,704,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF remained flat at $$2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ssab has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Ssab Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, hot-rolled, and advanced high-strength steel products.

