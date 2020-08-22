Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will announce sales of $705.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.00 million. Steris reported sales of $736.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Steris by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Steris by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Steris by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Steris by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steris stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $153.46. 362,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,353. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.44. Steris has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

