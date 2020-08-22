StrongHands Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex, CoinExchange and Crex24. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $524,588.45 and $170.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,036,008,658 coins and its circulating supply is 16,622,814,304 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, BiteBTC, STEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.