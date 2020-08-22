Strycker View Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. IHS Markit accounts for about 4.7% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of INFO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

