Strycker View Capital LLC Buys New Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 183,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. Invitation Homes makes up 5.5% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.09. 2,345,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,347. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

