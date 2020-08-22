Strycker View Capital LLC Invests $7.60 Million in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,000. Cannae makes up about 8.3% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cannae by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after buying an additional 143,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2,092.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,837 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 6,667 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,525. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNNE. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE CNNE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 291,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,141. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

