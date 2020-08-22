Strycker View Capital LLC Makes New $7.70 Million Investment in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,000. Voya Financial accounts for about 8.4% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strycker View Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,143,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 659,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.