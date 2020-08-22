Strycker View Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,401,000. VICI Properties makes up approximately 9.2% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strycker View Capital LLC owned 0.08% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 485,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 474.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 92,609 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,558. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

