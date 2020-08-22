Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 857,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,933.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SNPTF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

