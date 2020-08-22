Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 278,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $620.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. Research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $52,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

