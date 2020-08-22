SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. 2,167,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,285. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 151.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.