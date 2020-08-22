Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 3,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599,915 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,888,000 after purchasing an additional 787,528 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,091. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.