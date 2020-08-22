Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teligent had a negative net margin of 96.60% and a negative return on equity of 682.10%. Teligent updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Teligent has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Get Teligent alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLGT. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.