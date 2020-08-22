Theta Fuel Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $41.49 million and $20.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007727 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034475 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.