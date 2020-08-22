Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $133,909.35

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market cap of $133,909.35 and $109,724.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00515605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

