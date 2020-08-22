TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX Companies stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.