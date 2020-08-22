Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Insider Purchases $20,600.00 in Stock

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) insider Gregory M. Sullivan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $20,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNXP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

