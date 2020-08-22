Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $792,077.36

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $792,077.36 and $23.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

