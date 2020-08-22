TrustVerse Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $10.80 million and $676,318.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039863 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $645.30 or 0.05525941 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,830,019 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

