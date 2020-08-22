Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.57. 2,049,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $195.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

