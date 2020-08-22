Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Barclays began coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,444. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

