Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $3.29 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 34% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $32.91 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00028345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039863 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.64 or 0.05475247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, IDEX, IDAX, CoinExchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

