VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $63.87. 52,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit