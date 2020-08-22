VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $63.87. 52,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

