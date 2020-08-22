Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.72. 1,170,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

