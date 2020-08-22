Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

VAR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,889. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.69.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,460 shares of company stock worth $1,708,721 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 9,606.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,880 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

