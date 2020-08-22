Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,666. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $297.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.54. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg purchased 11,880 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $117,136.80. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 5,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

