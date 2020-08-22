Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Update

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

VET stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 907,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 295,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 163,432 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 139.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 256,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

