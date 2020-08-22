Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67. The firm has a market cap of $231.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.55, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

