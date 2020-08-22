Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 109,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $231.52 billion, a PE ratio of -205.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

