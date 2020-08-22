Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.38. 682,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

