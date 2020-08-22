Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.79. 2,561,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,455. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 120.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

