W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Update

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,340,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 14,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other W&T Offshore news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 285,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $614,848.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,730.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 515,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,903. Insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. State Street Corp raised its position in W&T Offshore by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 211,544 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 156.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 198,433 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,390. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $332.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

