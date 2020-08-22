Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.74. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.92. The stock had a trading volume of 794,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,219. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.22.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

