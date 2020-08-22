Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post sales of $327.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.70 million and the lowest is $324.45 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $337.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $10,132,157.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.31. 807,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,162. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

