Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.42. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.97. The stock had a trading volume of 544,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,119. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

