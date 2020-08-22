Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoRay’s earnings. IsoRay posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IsoRay.

ISR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 337,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,256. IsoRay has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

