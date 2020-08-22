Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoRay’s earnings. IsoRay posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IsoRay.

ISR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 337,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,256. IsoRay has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit