Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 878,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.