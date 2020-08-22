Zacks: Brokerages Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. 80,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

