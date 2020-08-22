Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.33. The stock had a trading volume of 234,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,291. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $291.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.