ZENZO Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $216.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00139113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.01685995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00188795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.