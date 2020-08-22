Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,767 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.37. 1,259,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,805. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

