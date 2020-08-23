0xBitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $682,275.15 and $1.67 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.32 or 0.05475972 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

