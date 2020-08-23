$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to announce sales of $11.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.69 million and the highest is $13.04 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $12.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $47.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.96 million to $53.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.88 million, with estimates ranging from $37.58 million to $59.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 89.96%.

JCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock remained flat at $$17.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $400.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.04. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

