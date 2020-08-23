$13.43 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report $13.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $14.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $56.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.27 million to $57.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.77 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMRK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

LMRK stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. 48,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,177. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $251.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95,890 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 173,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 15.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

