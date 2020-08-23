2key.network (2KEY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $502,856.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can now be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $2.18 million and $502,856.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.32 or 0.05475972 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,098,830 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

