$783.90 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $783.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $697.00 million and the highest is $887.31 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 3,102,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,015. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

