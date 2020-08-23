AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 25.5% in July

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,854,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 25.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 61.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 65,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.