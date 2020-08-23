Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 950,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,262. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

